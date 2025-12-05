Man stabbed on SEPTA train in Center City

A man was stabbed several times on a SEPTA train in Center City early Friday evening, police said.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 5:25 p.m. and the victim was taken by SEPTA Transit Police from the 13th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, police said.

“Two people were engaged in an argument that escalated into a fight and then a stabbing that left one of them in critical condition,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in an email.

The victim was stabbed in the neck, police said. No further information was available about him.

The suspect remained at large.