Shots fired at SEPTA station on Broad Street Line

Gunshots were fired during a fight at the Erie Station on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line Monday afternoon, police said.

Several spent shell casings were found inside a train at the station as well as on the platform, police said.

No arrests were reported.

“Just before 5 p.m., two passengers on board a southbound Broad Street Line train got into a fight at Erie Station,” SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Greene said in an email.

“At this time, it is unclear if a shot was fired on the train. One male suffered a laceration to the head during the fight and refused medical treatment,” Greene said.

Philadelphia police initially reported that the person suffered a graze wound, but that he was refusing to cooperate. Police later said no one was injured by gunfire.

Greene said SEPTA Transit Police are reviewing video as part of the investigation.

Southbound Broad Street Line trains were bypassing Erie Station due to the police activity, Greene said.