A man allegedly armed with a knife was shot during an altercation on a SEPTA subway platform in Center City

An altercation involving a knife vs. a gun led to a 68-year-old man getting shot and critically wounded on a SEPTA subway platform in Center City late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Two men were involved in the altercation just before 11:50 a.m. on the northbound platform at the Lombard-South Station on the Broad Street Line, authorities said.

“One man pulled a knife, and the other drew a gun and fired a shot,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in a statement.

Police responding to the scene transported the 68-year-old man to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man who fired the shot was taken into custody and his gun was recovered, Philadelphia police said.

The Lombard-South Station was shut down for about an hour for the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous, police said.