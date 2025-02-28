Philly man sentenced to up to 66 years in prison for a drug killing, just years after his release for an overturned conviction

Shaurn Thomas, who was paid $4.1 million by the city after serving 24 years in prison for a murder he said he didn’t commit, was sentenced on Friday to effectively spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man over a $1,200 drug debt.

Common Pleas Court Judge Roxanne Covington sentenced Thomas to 33 to 66 years in prison for fatally shooting Akeem Edwards in January 2023. Thomas’ girlfriend at the time acted as the getaway driver, and in the weeks and months that followed, he threatened her, and then later put out a hit on her, to try and keep her from cooperating with police, prosecutors said.

Thomas, 50, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, conspiracy, witness intimidation, and related gun crimes last year.

The fact that Thomas, a millionaire, would kill someone over a relatively small sum was remarkable on its own, said Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope. But even more so was that he would now return to prison after spending more than half of his life there, fighting to get out, she said.

“The facts of this case are extraordinary,” Pope said. “The city of Philadelphia paid him millions of dollars. ... But he had to maintain his street cred.”

Thomas’ attorneys, Michael Wiseman and Catherine Trama, pointed to those extraordinary circumstances — spending a quarter of a century in prison after a traumatic childhood — as being the driving force behind Thomas’ actions.

“Mr. Thomas has spent a lifetime of being a victim,” Wiseman told the judge. “He is a damaged individual, and he doesn’t think like you and I.”

His childhood was painful, filled with neglect and abuse, said Victoria Reynolds, a trauma psychologist who evaluated Thomas. His father was in and out of prison, but physically and emotionally abused him when he was home — punching, kicking, and whipping him with an extension cord.

His mother did not protect him, and his parents used drugs, Reynolds said. Then, when he was 18, he was shot. Brain scans showed significant damage to his frontal lobe, the area responsible for a person’s judgment, self-awareness, and impulse control, she said.

Then, when Thomas was 20 years old, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 murder of a North Philadelphia businessman. While in prison, Reynold said, Thomas’ mental illnesses only worsened, as he witnessed rapes and violence, and felt little hope for his future as he said he was innocent.

For years, Thomas’ attorneys had worked to exonerate him of that crime. Documents eventually emerged that prosecutors said undercut the strength of the case: Key witnesses said they were coerced and threatened by detectives, investigators withheld evidence from Thomas’ defense attorney at the time of his trial, and an alibi surfaced indicating Thomas was “most likely” in juvenile court at the time of the shooting.

The District Attorney’s Office — then led by acting District Attorney Kelley Hodge — ultimately agreed to vacate the conviction, saying the new information “undermine[d] our confidence in the conviction.”

Thomas was released in 2017, just months before District Attorney Larry Krasner took office and dramatically expanded the office’s focus on reviewing old convictions.

Reynolds, the psychologist, said that Thomas’ release wasn’t easy. He was sent back to the same dysfunctional family and environment that harmed him, with little resources and information on how to navigate his new life. And when he was awarded the $4.1 million from the city, it exacerbated his PTSD symptoms — everyone knew he had money, and he felt like he had to protect it and himself.

Thomas bought a large home in Chadds Ford, and owned multiple cars and motorcycles.

“But none of that was enough,” Pope said.

Upon Thomas’ release, he also joined a network of other Philadelphians freed from prison after their convictions were overturned. Through those connections, he met Ketra Veasy, whose brother, Willie, had his murder case overturned in 2019.

Veasy and Thomas had been dating on and off for six years when, last fall, Thomas asked her to connect him with her childhood friend, Edwards, to see if he might sell some cocaine for him. Edwards agreed and Thomas gave him the drugs. But Edwards never returned the $1,200 he promised.

On Jan. 3, 2023, Thomas drove to Delaware to pick up Veasy, then cruised up to Philly to run errands. Veasy later said in court that, before returning home, Thomas suggested they drive through North Philly and look for Edwards. They spotted him, and Thomas got out of the car.

Veasy said she didn’t know that Thomas had a gun — and that she had wished no harm on Edwards. But then, suddenly, she said, she heard gunshots. Thomas ran back to her car, jockeying his gun back into his waistband, and said: “He’s hit, he’s down, just drive.”

She did as she was told and sped away.

As they drove back to Delaware, Thomas told Veasy she better keep her mouth shut because “this is my third body, and I ain’t going back to jail.”

And he emphasized, Pope said, that he had to kill Edwards because “it was the principle.”

Pope said she believes Thomas was not actually innocent of the murder he was released on. And she pointed to the fact that before Thomas was arrested for the 1990 murder, he was charged with a separate murder alongside his father, but he was found not guilty.

“Apparently, what 25 years in prison taught him to do was to keep doing the same thing,” she said.

On Friday, Edwards’ loved ones said his death has splintered their family. Sharondah King said Edwards’ 19-year-old daughter doesn’t leave her room for weeks at a time.

“Nothing is the same,” said his sister, Tyeshia Marshall.

And Pope said that she did not believe Thomas’ PTSD alone caused him to kill Edwards. The crime, she said, was calculated and carried out with precision, not driven by impulse.

The judge ultimately agreed.

“Wrongfully convicted does not mean he is rightfully innocent,” Covington said.

Then she recited a Brazilian proverb: “A snake can shed its skin, but not its nature.”

She sentenced Thomas to decades of incarceration, and ordered that he be housed in a prison focused on mental health treatment.

Thomas’ loved ones in the audience fell into a near breathless sob in the gallery. Wiseman touched his client’s shoulder, before the sheriff deputies stood him up.

Before being led out of the courtroom, Thomas turned briefly to his family.

“It’ll be alright,” he told them, before he was whisked away toward a familiar lifestyle.