One man was killed and another injured in a shooting around midnight Saturday as they gathered with several hundred motorists during an illegal drag race in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section, police said.
Officers responding to a call about a person with a gun and a person shot found an unresponsive 35-year-old man in the front passenger seat of a blue, four-door BMW on the 3800 block of Aramingo Avenue. He was shot in the head, chest, and arm, and was pronounced dead by medics at 12:09 a.m. Sunday, police said.
A 25-year-old man believed to be the driver of the car had been driven by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left buttock, left side, right leg, and spine, police said. He was reported in critical but stable condition Sunday afternoon.
An investigation has revealed that while spectators and participants in drag racing on Aramingo had gathered, a person or multiple people pulled alongside the BMW as it was parked in a strip mall lot and fired numerous shots into the passenger side, police said.
Police reported no arrests or motive. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call 911.