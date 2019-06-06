Police were looking Thursday for a woman in the shooting of her former boyfriend outside Jefferson Torresdale Hospital’s emergency room.
The 31-year-old man, who had been visiting a relative at the hospital, was walking outside the emergency room about 10 p.m. Wednesday when his girlfriend pulled up in a car, got out and fired four shots, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.
Wounded in the back, the man walked into the emergency room of the hospital on Knight Road to seek treatment, Small said. He was reported to be in stable condition.
The shooting was caught on surveillance video and Small said the victim provided police with his girlfriend’s name., address and vehicle information.
She was still being sought early Thursday.