Drive-by shooting in Northeast Philadelphia leaves one dead, another injured, police say

A man was killed and a woman was injured Sunday night after two shooters fired into a tow truck parked in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The man, 25-year-old Aaron Whitfield, died at the scene of the 7:52 p.m. shooting in the 2100 block of Knorr Street, police said. A 21-year-old woman struck in the leg by a bullet survived.

According to police, officers who responded to a report of gunfire found Whitfield inside the tow truck. He’d been shot multiple times in his head and body, they said, and attempts by medics to resuscitate him failed.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, police said. Her condition was not provided, but police said that she was stable.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of midday Monday.