Shootout in North Philadelphia home leaves one dead, three hospitalized

A man is dead, and three others are hospitalized after a shooting inside a North Philadelphia house early Monday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 1700 block of North Croskey Street at around 4:15 a.m. Upon entering a home on the block, officers say they found four adult male shooting victims.

One man, estimated to be in his 50s, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel at 4:23 a.m., according to police.

Police said the three other men were transported to Temple University Hospital and are in stable condition at the time of writing. None of the victims have been identified.

A 48-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. A second man, 46, sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach. Both are listed as in critical but stable condition.

The third man, 54, who was shot once in the right shoulder, is in stable condition.

Police recovered two firearms and found several spent shell casings inside the home where the men were found. No arrests were made, and no motive has been established as of publication.

Tips and information about this incident can be shared with PPD’s tip line at 215-686-8477.

This morning’s quadruple shooting comes during a January that saw some of the lowest numbers of homicides in Philadelphia in more than a decade, according to police data.