Fatal shooting in Mount Laurel leaves one dead

A man is dead after being shot multiple times, likely while driving on Route 73 in Mount Laurel early Sunday morning, according to a statement by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a 2014 silver Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan was discovered bleeding in the 1000 block of Atrium Way, and was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 4:15 a.m., according to the prosecutor’s office. An autopsy was expected to be performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim’s name and age were not released. No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the prosecutor’s office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us or the Mount Laurel Police Department at tips@mountlaurelpd.org.