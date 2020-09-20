An early morning shooting inside the Wheels of Soul clubhouse in Camden Sunday left a Philadelphia man dead and another man injured, law enforcement officials said.
Jermaine Wilkes, 38, died after being shot multiple times around 1:45 a.m. inside the motorcycle clubhouse on the 800 block of Princess Avenue, according to a statement by Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.
The other victim was in critical condition at an unidentified area hospital, they said.
A search is ongoing for one or multiple shooters, authorities said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jose Rosardo in the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-422-6291 or Detective Shawn Donlon in the Police Department at 856-757-7400, or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.