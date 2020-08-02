The apparent crime scene in Philadelphia’s troubled Kensington section suggested far more than a single victim.
Philadelphia police responding to a reported shooting at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Weymouth Street near McPherson Square found large puddles of blood, multiple casings and a 23-year-old woman shot in the right shoulder.
Inside a house there, police said, three women — ages 21, 24, and 28 — had also been shot, each in the leg.
All were taken to Temple University Hospital. Police did not disclose their conditions.
Meanwhile, at Jeanes Hospital, a 25-year-old woman was being treated for multiple stab wounds that she said she received “during the incident on 3100 Weymouth Street,” police said. Her condition also was not available.
Police reported no arrests or motives. They urged anyone with information to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911.