Two men were killed and six other people were injured in four shooting incidents in Philadelphia overnight Friday into Saturday, police said.
The first homicide took place around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Russell Street in North Philadelphia, where a total of four people were shot. Police said a 22-year-old man shot in the abdomen and right hip was pronounced dead at 3:29 a.m. at Temple University Hospital.
The other victims were a male in his late 40s or early 50s, who was shot in the neck and back, a 54-year-old woman shot in both legs, and an 18-year-old man shot in the left leg. Police said all were in Temple, where the older man was in critical condition and the other two in stable condition.
The other deadly shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday on the 1200 block of North 10th Street, also in North Philadelphia. There a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at 1:25 p.m. at Temple.
Police provided the following details on the other two shootings:
A 33-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and his left arm and a 44-year-old man was shot in the left arm at 4:47 a.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia. The gunman was attempting to rob the younger man. The victims are at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where the younger man is in critical condition and the older in stable condition.
At 11:24 p.m., police responding to a report of an assault at Pensdale and Cresson Streets in Manayunk found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the right foot while attempting to help a 29-year-old man who was being assaulted by an unknown man who struck him in the head with a brick. The shooting victim was in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The assault victim also was in stable condition at Lankenau Medical Center.
The suspect fled in a white Subaru southbound on Cresson.
No arrests were made in any of the incidents, said police, who did not reveal the identities of the dead or injured.