At 11:24 p.m., police responding to a report of an assault at Pensdale and Cresson Streets in Manayunk found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the right foot while attempting to help a 29-year-old man who was being assaulted by an unknown man who struck him in the head with a brick. The shooting victim was in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The assault victim also was in stable condition at Lankenau Medical Center.