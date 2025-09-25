Township supervisor in Montgomery County charged with soliciting child porn in Maryland

A township supervisor in Montgomery County who runs two childcare centers has been arrested and charged in Maryland with soliciting child pornography and sexual solicitation of a minor, authorities said Thursday.

Nicholas A. Fountain, 38, of Collegeville, was arrested Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police and was being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility pending extradition, court records show.

The charges are from an investigation led by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, a spokesperson for that agency said in an email. Harford County is a suburb of Baltimore.

Details about what prompted the investigation and resulting charges were not immediately available.

No attorney was listed for Fountain in court records.

Fountain’s campaign website says that “Nick opened Magnolia Enrichment Center in Skippack and Magnolia Children’s Academy in Gilbertsville.” Fountain’s LinkedIn profile says that he is the owner of both, as well as a summer camp.

A person answering the phone at the childcare center in Gilbertsville declined to comment about Fountain’s arrest.

A representative at the center in Skippack could not be reached for comment.

Fountain’s fellow supervisors in Skippack as well as top township administrators could not be reached for comment. Fountain is listed on the township’s website as vice chair of the board.

Fountain has run unsuccessfully for state representative in 2018 and for state Senate in 2022.