Man from England charged with causing fatal crash while allegedly fleeing police in South Jersey

A 28-year-old man from England allegedly fleeing from police was charged with causing a crash that killed the driver of another vehicle Sunday evening in Gloucester County, prosecutors said.

Steve Hall, of Waltham Cross, a town north of London, was charged with second-degree death by automobile and two counts of fourth-degree assault by automobile, Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns said Monday.

The driver killed in the crash was not identified.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, West Deptford Township police responded to a report of two intoxicated men at a gas station and convenience store on the 1100 block of Hessian Avenue, Johns said.

The officers arrived and saw a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle associated with the men, Johns said. The vehicle then left the gas station onto Hessian Avenue.

One officer in a marked unit followed the vehicle with emergency lights activated, Johns said.

The vehicle, which a witness said was moving at a high rate of speed, veered into the opposite lane of travel and struck another vehicle, Johns said.

The driver of the second vehicle was killed. A passenger in the back seat who sustained a leg fracture described being T-boned by Hall’s vehicle, Johns said.

A passenger in Hall’s vehicle sustained a dislocated hip, and Hall also was injured in the crash, Johns said.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said it also was investigating the crash, as required by state law, because a police officer was involved.