South Jersey man accused of posing as Homeland Security police

A 32-year-old South Jersey man was charged with impersonating law enforcement after he showed up at a police investigation claiming to work for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, police in Gloucester County said Friday.

Nicholas M. Cabral, of Sewell, drove in his wife’s marked Homeland Security police vehicle Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a Washington Township police call on the 200 block of Strand Avenue and said he was a Homeland Security police officer, the Washington Township Police Department said.

Advertisement

The police call was for a report that a home under construction had a front door open. The caller was later identified as Cabral, the police department said.

Cabral allegedly attempted to assist officers in clearing the property while holding a handgun. Cabral had a permit to carry the firearm, but the follow-up investigation determined he did not work for any law enforcement agency, the police department said.

The investigation found that the marked Homeland Security vehicle was used by Cabral’s wife, who did work for the agency as a police officer and was out of state on assignment, the township police department said.

The Department of Homeland Security was notified and took possession of the vehicle.

The investigation, using data from automated license plate readers, found that Cabral allegedly had driven the vehicle with its emergency lights activated and also went to a Wendy’s restaurant.

Cabral was charged with impersonating a police officer and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The Washington Township Police Department said Cabral was transferred to the Salem County jail and his gun was taken as evidence. Online court records indicated that Cabral was released from custody Friday.

A woman answering the phone at his residence, which is located a block from the scene of the police call on Strand Avenue, said Carbral was unavailable and hung up.

Cabral’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security also could not be reached for comment.