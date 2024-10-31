2 women were shot to death in their Burlington County home, prosecutor says

Two women were shot to death early Wednesday by an intruder in their Willingboro Township home in what investigators believe was a targeted killing, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said Thursday.

Police responded just after 4 a.m. to a burglary call on Harrington Circle in the Hawthorne Park section and found the bodies of Catherine Nunez, 33, and her mother, Marisol Nunez, 54, Bradshaw said.

The women were found in an upstairs bedroom and were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the intruder broke a first-floor window to get inside and then fled before police arrived, Bradshaw said, adding that the killer remained at large.

Burlington County Medical Examiner Ian Hood performed autopsies on both women and determined they were killed by gunshot wounds, according to Bradshaw.

Law enforcement officials do not believe that other residents in the neighborhood are in jeopardy, Bradshaw said.