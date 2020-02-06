A 31-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded Thursday morning in a car on a South Philadelphia Street, police said.
Arriving officers responding to a call for a shooting about 6 a.m. found the victim in a black Honda Accord that apparently crashed in a parked car on the 2400 block of South 24th Street, outside of the Black Seed Cafe at Federal Street, police said.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, had been shot multiple times in his body, police said.
Police took him in a patrol car to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No weapon was recovered and police were reviewing surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to identify a suspect.