Philly cop shoots man who answered door holding a rifle, police say

A Philadelphia police officer shot a man Wednesday after authorities tried to execute a court order to inspect a property in South Philadelphia and the 36-year-old answered the door holding a rifle, police said.

Around 11 a.m., a worker with the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections, accompanied by two Philadelphia sheriff’s officers, went to carry out an inspection at a property on the 1900 block of Morris Street when the man, whom police did not identify, opened the door armed with the weapon, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

He wouldn’t let the officers enter, but then walked away, toting the rifle as he walked through the neighborhood, east on Morris, then south on South 18 Street and east on Moore Street, Vanore said.

“He’s armed with a rifle. They immediately back up. He wasn’t allowing them into the property. And then at one point he leaves. He starts to walk,” he said.

The sheriff’s officers called for backup, and police officers arrived at the scene, said Vanore. As the man walked down the 1600 block of Moore Street, he turned to face one of the officers, who fired his gun, striking the manin the right side of his torso, Vanore said.

The man was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he is in critical condition, said Vanore. The rifle was recovered at the scene and police continue to investigate.