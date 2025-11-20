Young man and woman critically wounded in shooting dropped of at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man who were critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night were dropped off by a private vehicle at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting “likely” happened on the 2100 block of South Norwood Street in South Philadelphia, where 14 spent shell casings were found, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

However, the victims have been unable to speak and no witnesses had yet been located to say for certain where the two people were shot, Small said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 21st and Jackson Streets and found the shooting scene nearby on the 2100 block of South Norwood Street, Small said.

A short time later, police were notified that two shooting victims were taken by private vehicle to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Small said. The vehicle did not remain at the hospital.

There were no other shooting incidents reported to police around the time the victims were dropped off at the hospital, Small said.

Police also did not find blood evidence on Norwood Street, adding to uncertainty about what happened, Small said.

Police were checking to see if any security cameras recorded video in the area, Small said.