Man shot by resident in Southwest Center City after taking TV from trash, police said

A Southwest Center City resident shot a man who was going through the trash outside the resident’s house early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of South 18th Street at 3:17 a.m., said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man shot in the back and a leg, he said.

The man, whom police did not identify, was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, said Vanore.

A 23-year-old man who lived at the house told police he had gotten into an argument with the other man, who had taken a television set from his trash, and fired his handgun at him twice, said Vanore.

The two began fighting when the man who took the television tried to plug it into an outlet outside the house, and the situation escalated into gunfire, said Vanore.

The resident, whom police did not immediately identify, surrendered his legally owned handgun to police, said Vanore. Police continue to investigate, and no charges have been filed.