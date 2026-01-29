Man steals bike from SEPTA bus before shooting a man dead in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A 19-year-old man was arrested and will be charged with homicide after fatally shooting another man in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of 66th Street and Dicks Avenue just after 10 p.m.

The suspect, whom police did not immediately identify, had just stolen a bicycle from a SEPTA bus at a nearby intersection, police said, when he encountered the man he later shot, also a 19-year-old whom police did not identify.

Police responded to the scene to find the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the throat. He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead around 10:20 p.m.

The shooter fled the scene after robbing a second person of an electric bicycle, police said.

Investigators tracked the shooter to 84th and Bartram Avenue, where they took him into custody and recovered a firearm, police said.