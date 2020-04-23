A 17-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon in a hail of gunfire outside a convenience store in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
The young man was struck by multiple shots around 3 p.m. outside the shop at 65th Street and Dicks Avenue, police said.
Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced at 3:26 p.m.
The sidewalk outside the store was littered with bullet cases Thursday as police investigated the shooting. A suspect has been taken into custody, police said, but no charges have been filed. No additional information was available.