Man allegedly kills brother in Eastwick shopping center parking lot, police say

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot — allegedly by his 38-year-old brother — in the parking lot of a shopping center Wednesday evening in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 6:10 p.m., nearby police officers responded to the sound of gunfire at the Penrose Plaza Shopping Center at 2900 Island Ave. and found the victim with two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said.

The man was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the brothers were believed to be arguing about money when the shooting happened.

The older brother was quickly taken into custody, Pace said.