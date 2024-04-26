15-year-old girl shot in Southwest Philly

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the head Friday evening in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the teen was shot in the back of the head on the 6600 block of Guyer Avenue. Police responding to the scene transported the girl to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police said they had a suspect in custody and had recovered a firearm.

No further details were immediately available.