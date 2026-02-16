Police release images of vehicle in hit-and-run of 9-year-old boy in Southwest Philly

Philadelphia police on Monday released images of a distinctive vehicle that injured a 9-year-old boy in a hit-and-run that happened over the weekend in Southwest Philadelphia.

Just after 12:20 p.m. Saturday, the boy was struck by a midsized crossover SUV on the 2200 block of South 56th Street, police said.

The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the vehicle as a 2010 to 2013 Honda Crosstour, mostly burgundy in color, but with a green front passenger-side door, a white rear passenger-side door, and a black passenger-side fender. The Honda also had a bicycle rack on the roof.

The driver was described as a Black man around 25 to 35 years old, with short hair and a beard.

The boy suffered a broken leg, according to 6abc, which showed video from a doorbell camera of the boy trying to cross the street and then falling before being hit by the fast-moving Honda.

Police said anyone with information about the vehicle or driver can call 215-686-TIPS or dial 911.