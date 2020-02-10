A person is being questioned in the stabbing of two men Sunday night across the street from Chickie’s and Pete’s Sport Bar and Crab House in South Philadelphia, police said.
The victims — a 23-year-old man who was stabbed in his stomach and a 24-year-old man who had knife wounds to his chest and stomach — were both reported to be in critical condition. They were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Methodist Hospital, respectively.
The two were stabbed about 10 p.m. during what was described only as an altercation on the 1500 block of Packer Avenue, police said.
One person was taken into custody, but has not been charged, police said Monday morning.
Police did not say if they recovered a weapon.