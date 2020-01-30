This article originally appeared in the Daily News on July 12, 1980.
Norristown police are seeking a suspect in the Thursday murder of a Norristown businesswoman.
A murder warrant has been issued for Robert Fisher in connection with the death of Linda Rowden, 26, of Gravel Pike, Collegeville, Montgomery County. Fisher is charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and weapons offenses.
Rowden, who operated a telephone-answering service in Norristown, was shot in the neck and right side as she drove her car north on DeKalb St. in Norristown around 6:24 p.m. Thursday. Rowden was dead on arrival at Montgomery Hospital at 6:40 p.m.
Fisher apparently was riding in the back seat of Rowden’s car when he fired the fatal shots, according to Norristown police. After the shooting, Rowden lost control of the rented car, which rammed into two parked cars. Fisher fled on foot.
Earlier this week Rowden had complained to police that Fisher had assaulted her. Police issued a warrant for his arrest but were unable to locate him Wednesday.