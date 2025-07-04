15-year-old boy dies after being shot and then dumped from car in Northeast Philly

A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot several times and then dumped from a car in an alley Thursday evening in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the rear driveway of the 6300 block of Revere Street and found the boy with gunshot wounds to his chest, shoulder, and lower back, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Advertisement

The boy, who lived about half a mile away, was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.

A witness told police a white sedan pulled into the alley from Robbins Street and the boy was pushed out of the car from the passenger side door, Small said.

The car then backed out of the alley and fled on Robbins, which was busy with daytime traffic, Small said.

Police found no spent shell casings at the scene, so the teen was likely shot at another location or in the car, Small said.

Detectives were checking to see if residential security cameras recorded what happened, Small said.