2 young teens wounded in separate double shootings in Philadelphia

Two young teens were wounded in separate double shootings Monday night in Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police responded to Temple University Hospital for two shooting victims who arrived by private vehicle.

Police determined that the shooting occurred on the 800 block of West Pike Street in the Hunting Park section of North Philadelphia. A 14-year-old boy was shot twice in the right arm and a 37-year-old man was shot in the left leg, police said. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

Shortly before 7:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 1100 block of North 42nd Street in the Belmont section of West Philadelphia. Police transported a 15-year-old boy, who was shot in the left arm, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old woman, who was grazed in the chest by a bullet, was taken by private vehicle to Lankenau Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were reported in either case.