Boy, 16, dies after being found with gunshot wound near Temple University

A 16-year-old boy died Monday evening after he was found with a gunshot wound inside a Chipotle restaurant in an off-campus residential building used by Temple University students.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting victim inside the Chipotle on the ground floor of the The View at Montgomery apartments on Montgomery Avenue at 12th Street.

The victim, who was shot in the chest, was found in the bathroom by an employee. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:24 p.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department initially said the shooting happened somewhere outside, but a statement later by Temple officials indicated the shooting happened inside the bathroom.

“The incident occurred in the restroom of the establishment between persons who entered the restaurant together. Through the use of Temple surveillance footage, we were able to determine that a person of interest fled the area immediately after the incident,” John Fry, the university’s president, and Jennifer Griffin, vice president for public safety and chief of police, said in a joint statement.

No arrests were reported.