Unidentified victim, possibly a teen, killed at playground in Southwest Philly

An unidentified victim, possibly a teenager, was killed in an ambush shooting Monday night at a playground in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Russell DeRitis Playground on the 5600 block of Grays Avenue, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police found the victim lying on the ground unresponsive next to a slide, Small said.

“He appeared to be in his mid to late teens,” with gunshot wounds to his face, head, back, and torso, Small said.

Police rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

A police surveillance camera nearby recorded video of an unidentified assailant approaching the victim, who was seated by himself, from behind and firing multiple shots before fleeing, Small said.

Police recovered nine spent shell casings at the scene, Small said.

Detectives were expected to also review other surveillance video recorded in the area, Small said.