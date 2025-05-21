Teenager killed, another injured in shooting inside West Philadelphia grocery store

A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting at a West Philadelphia grocery store Wednesday killed one teenager and injured another, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 2:15 p.m. inside a store on the 5400 block of Race Street found both boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 15-year-old was declared dead at the scene, police said. The 16-year-old was reported in critical condition at Lankenau Medical Center. Their identities were not released.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. It is unclear if the teenagers were intended targets, and no motive is known at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.