A teenager was shot through the window of a home in the city’s East Germantown section early Wednesday morning, according to TV reports.
The 17-year-old was asleep on the couch around 1 a.m. when an unidentified person began shooting into the residence on the 1900 block of Laveer Street, 6ABC reported. The young man was shot in the legs three times and taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to FOX29.
The boy had fallen asleep there, the home of a friend’s, after a night of playing video games, FOX29 reported. He awoke to nine shots being fired in his direction, according to the station. No other injuries were reported.
The Philadelphia Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.
It was unclear why the gunman was shooting into the home and whether he or she had been apprehended.