Teen girl arrested, charged with manslaughter in Roxborough man’s stabbing death

Philadelphia police have arrested a 16-year-old girl and charged her with voluntary manslaughter, after they said she stabbed a man Sunday morning in Roxborough.

Officers who were called to the 500 block of Wartman Street found the 57-year-old man. He had been stabbed in between his ribs, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to Jefferson–Einstein Hospital, where he died shortly after 10 a.m., police said.

Officers took the girl into custody Sunday. In addition to voluntary manslaughter, she has been charged with possessing an instrument of crime. Police said she allegedly stabbed the man during a domestic argument.

The girl is being charged as a juvenile.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.