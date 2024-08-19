Two 16-year-olds shot in Olney, one ‘hanging on for his life’

Two 16-year-old boys were injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Olney, leaving one “hanging on for his life,” police said.

Police responded to a report of a person shot on the 200 block of East Duncannon Avenue after 2:30 a.m., said Police Inspector D.F. Pace. When officers arrived, they found the two teens with gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

One teen had a graze wound to his ear and a wound to his shoulder and was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he is listed in stable condition. The other teen was struck in the head and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is in extremely critical condition, said Pace.

At least six rifle shell casings were found at the sprawling scene, which Pace said was at least a block or more.

A motive was unclear, he said, and no arrests had been made. Police did not immediately identify the two teens that had been shot.

The double shooting was just one of the violent incidents reported early Monday morning in Philadelphia.

Around 5:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a person found lying on the street in the area of the 300 block of North Simpson Street, in West Philadelphia, said Pace. Officers arrived to the scene to find a man in his 30s with severe lacerations on his torso, appearing to have been stabbed, he said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The knife that appears to have been used in the fatal stabbing was found inside a home on North Simpson Street. Police believe the victim was likely stabbed inside the home before making his way out of the house and onto the street, calling for help before collapsing to the ground, said Pace.

A motive for the slaying was also unclear and no arrests had been made, police said.