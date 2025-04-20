Large crowd of juveniles causes chaos near Temple University, two students assaulted, officials say

A large crowd of juveniles — as many as 1,000 — caused chaos near Temple University’s campus Saturday night, with at least two students assaulted in the mayhem and multiple arrests made, police and university officials said.

Temple University police were in the area of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 7 p.m. as a group of unsupervised juveniles congregated there, said Jennifer Griffin, Temple’s vice president of public safety, and Jodi Bailey Accavallo, Temple’s vice president for student affairs, in a joint letter to students Sunday.

Additional police officers from Temple and the city had been assigned to the area due to many K-12 schools being on spring break, officials said.

At first, the throngs of young people remained orderly, but soon some became unruly, officials said, and Temple police called for backup from city police to try to disperse the crowd.

Two Temple students were assaulted amid the maelstrom, officials said, one near Temple Towers, a student housing complex in the 1200 block of Cecil B. Moore, and the other in the area of 12th Street and Montgomery Avenue. The extent of their injuries was unclear Sunday night. Officials said they were being evaluated.

A third student told authorities they had been pushed to the ground but did not need medical attention, officials said.

The names or the number of those arrested were not immediately released.

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said a large crowd of 800 to 1,000 juveniles had gathered in the area following a party, and that there were several arrests for disorderly conduct.

“Incidents like [Saturday night’s] are unacceptable,” said Griffin and Accavallo in the statement. “These gatherings typically take place on public property, but their impact negatively affects our Temple community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or the department’s tip line at 215-686-8477.