Triple shooting outside Temple hospital leaves three wounded

Three men were shot outside one of the entrances to Temple University Hospital’s emergency room early on Thursday morning, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting occurred on 3400 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:30 a.m., Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, when Temple police officers believe three individuals fired 40 shots while driving southbound in a blue sedan. Shell casings littered the block, and bullet holes were found in a hospital door and on the walkway to the emergency room.

One victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot three times: in the face, back, and arm. A 22-year-old man was also shot in the knee, and an 18-year-old man was shot in the arm. All three are in stable condition, according to Small.

They “were able to walk just a few feet into Temple’s emergency room,” Small said.

The shooting did not disrupt Temple emergency room operations, which used an alternative exist while police were processing the scene.

Small called the location of the shooting “very unusual” since there’s a high amount of traffic in the area. Ambulances are often discharged near this entrance, per Small, and there is frequent police activity.

Police didn’t have a motive for the shooting at this time. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from Temple hospital and police cameras at this time.