A 60-year-old man was killed in Olney in one of three shootings early Saturday morning

A 60-year-old man was killed in Olney and three others were injured in three separate shootings across the city early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to the 5900 block of North Mascher Street in Olney following a report of a “person with a gun” at 5:46 a.m., according to Jasmine Colón-Reilly, a police spokesperson. They discovered an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the steps of a home, she said.

He was pronounced dead after being transported to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

The incident came about four hours after an unrelated double shooting left two adult males injured in the Hartranft neighborhood of North Philadelphia.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Huntingdon Street at about 1:45 a.m., Colón-Reilly said.

The victims, a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were transported in a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital. The younger victim was reported in critical condition, and the other in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

An hour earlier in West Philadelphia, a 35-year-old man was shot in an incident police are investigating as an attempted robbery.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Catherine Street at about 12:40 a.m., Colón-Reilly said, and found the victim, who was was struck in the shoulder, the neck, and the side of this head. He was transported in a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition.