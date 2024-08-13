Ex-Delco emergency services director charged with harassing, sexually assaulting second employee

The former director of Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Services who was fired after being accused of groping his assistant was accused Tuesday of similar behavior toward a second female employee.

Tim Boyce, 60, was charged with indecent assault and harassment after the second victim, who was not identified in court documents, told investigators that Boyce sexually assaulted her during two incidents in his office.

The employee who came forward Tuesday said Boyce groped her buttocks after giving her tickets to a Villanova University basketball game, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed for his arrest. The Jan. 16 incident followed one weeks earlier in which he asked her if a tattoo on her knee “went all the way up” to her buttocks and lifted up her dress.

Boyce also made lewd remarks to the woman during a conversation Jan. 29, asking her if she enjoyed a particular sex act and describing how he would prefer to perform that act with her, according to the affidavit.

He would also routinely tell her she was “hot,” and would describe his favorite pornographic movies to her.

Boyce’s attorney, Andrew Edelberg, said Tuesday that his client “categorically denies any inappropriate sexual contact at all with this individual.”

Edelberg said the allegations were “unwitnessed and uncorroborated.” The timing of the new filing, he said, seemed suspicious: Edelberg is due in court Wednesday morning to litigate motions before District Judge Walter Strohl about Boyce’s earlier case.

Boyce was fired from his position in May, a week before he was charged with indecent assault after, prosecutors say, he forcibly kissed his assistant and groped her backside.

That woman wrote in an EEOC complaint that Boyce had been a longtime friend of her family. He hired her in December as a part-time coordinator in his department, but promoted her a month later to be his executive assistant, moving her to an office adjacent to his.

She contended this was part of a widely known practice of his to hire and promote “attractive young women, regardless of job description or ability.”

During her time working with Boyce, the woman said, he often made inappropriate comments to her, saying she was “very intriguing” and “had a nice ass,” according to her complaint.

On Jan. 30, she said, Boyce called her into his office and pulled her toward him, grabbing her face and cheeks in an attempt to kiss her, the complaint said. The woman turned her head, causing Boyce to kiss her neck instead while asking whether he could touch her backside. He then groped her as she walked away.