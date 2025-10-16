A Quakertown woman, distracted by a phone call, caused a crash that killed two people, police say

After causing a head-on, four-car collision that killed two people and seriously injured a pregnant woman, a Quakertown woman told a passerby that she needed to flee the scene so she wouldn’t get in trouble, investigators said Thursday.

Tori Gutshall, 29, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and related crimes for the Jan. 31 crash, which occurred on John Fries Highway in Milford Township.

She remained in custody in lieu of 10% of $200,000 bail. Her attorney, Ellis Palividas, did not return a request for comment.

The case is being prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office. The Bucks County District Attorney’s office recused itself from the case because one of the witnesses is related to a former staff member, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Gutshall caused the crash during rainy, fog-like weather that forced other motorists to drive slowly and cautiously, according to the affidavit of probable cause for her arrest. Witnesses said, despite these conditions, Gutshall was speeding northbound, and suddenly veered into the opposite lanes.

The impact of the collision sent Gutshall’s Ford Explorer careening to the road’s shoulder, where it caught fire. Another Ford Explorer, carrying the two deceased victims, was forced into a nearby wooded area, where it, too, burst into flames. Police did not provide the names of the victims killed or injured in the crash.

A witness who pulled Gutshall from her burning vehicle told police that her pupils were dilated and her movements were “spastic,” giving her the suspicion that Gutshall was intoxicated.

Gusthall told the witness she needed to leave the scene before police arrived, according to the affidavit.

Gutshall’s blood was drawn at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where she was taken after the crash, and tested positive for amphetamines. She does not face a DUI charge, however, because she has a valid prescription for Adderall.

A prescription pill bottle containing amphetamine salts belonging to Gutshall’s boyfriend was found inside the vehicle after the crash.

Gutshall’s mother arrived at the scene shortly before responding police officers, the affidavit said. She told them Gutshall had left her home shortly before the crash because they had gotten into an argument. The two continued to argue over a phone call when the crash occurred.

She said her daughter was due in court the following Monday for a hearing in an unrelated DUI case. Court records show Gutshall attended a pre-trial conference on that date in Montgomery County for a DUI charge from 2024.

Gusthall pleaded guilty in that case in September, and was sentenced to six months probation.