1 man is killed and 2 others hospitalized in a North Philadelphia triple shooting

One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Monday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 18th Street, police said.

Three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, where one was pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m. The second victim was listed in critical condition and third was listed in stable, police said.

No other information about the victims was immediately available.

No arrests were reported, but police were looking for two vehicles that fled the scene.