Triple shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 17-year-old in critical condition

A party in North Philadelphia was coming to a close as three people were shot early Monday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on the 1300 block of North 10th Street, when officers patrolling the area heard gunfire and saw dozens of young people fleeing the property, Fox 29 reported.

Officers said they found two of the shooting victims — a 17-year-old girl and and a 23-year-old man — taking shelter inside a different house on the same block of North 10th. It is believed they ran there after being shot.

Both were transported to a hospital, police said, where the 17-year-old is in critical condition and the 23-year-old is listed as stable.

A third victim, a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the leg, walked himself to Temple University Hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.

Police discovered 11 shell casings scattered across the property where the party and shooting occurred, as well as at another house across the street.

It is unclear if there was more than one shooter. Police are investigating.