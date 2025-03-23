Man killed during triple shooting outside a West Philadelphia bar

A 30-year-old man was shot to death and two others were wounded early Sunday morning outside a West Philadelphia bar, according to police.

The man was shot multiple times throughout his body around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Deja Vu Bar and Grille at 53rd and Arch Streets and was pronounced dead a short time later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

Two other people believed to have been shot during the same incident showed up at city hospitals for treatment, police said. One was a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right thigh who was reported in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian. The other, a 30-year-old man, was in stable condition at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Cedar Avenue campus with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

No arrests had been made and no weapons had been recovered.

Police did not disclose any other information about the victims.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The Homicide Unit can be reached at 215-686-3334.