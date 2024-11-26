Extra special delivery: South Jersey police find weed wrapped in Uber Eats burrito meal

South Jersey police found a dank surprise in an Uber Eats delivery, discovering more than an ounce of weed instead of a tasty burrito. With a side of soup.

A driver working for Uber Eats picked up a burrito delivery in Lindenwold and noticed a strong marijuana odor coming from the bag while en route to Glassboro, Washington Township Police said in a Facebook post Monday.

The driver pulled over and called the police, who arrived and unwrapped the foil only to find more than an ounce of marijuana buds, police said.

The burrito impostor also came with what police described as a box of soup and a bottle of water.

The extra green burrito was taken into evidence and Washington Township Police said it was “cooking up an investigation.”

Recreational marijuana is legal in New Jersey, but can only be purchased at approved dispensaries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department’s detective bureau at 856-589-0330.