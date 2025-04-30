University of Delaware student killed, eight injured after driver hits multiple people with U-Haul truck, officials say

A University of Delaware student was killed and several other people were injured after a person drove a U-Haul truck through Newark, Del., police and university officials said.

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Newark police found a U-Haul truck parked in a lot in the 200 block of East Main Street that had been rented but not returned when it was due on March 18, Newark police said in a statement. Two people were in the truck when officers approached the vehicle, police said.

As the officers moved closer, the two drove away in the truck, driving over a curb and hitting a police vehicle, ignoring police commands to stop while speeding out of the parking lot, police said.

Newark police said they did not start a vehicle pursuit.

The two in the truck continued speeding westbound on East Main Street and a short time later, hit two pedestrians who were near a parked car, police said. The truck then hit multiple parked cars before becoming disabled on Main Street, police said.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and one pedestrian, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian, whom police also did not identify, suffered serious injuries, police said, and was taken to a local hospital.

Three more people were taken to a local emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and another three people were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Police detained the driver, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, and the passenger in the truck.

In a letter to the University of Delaware community, university President Dennis Assanis and Vice President for Student Life José-Luis Riera said the person killed was a student at the university and that several students were among the injured.

“This is a terrible tragedy for everyone in our UD community,” Assanis and Riera said in the letter. “We speak for the entire university in offering our condolences to the families, friends and classmates of the victims, and keep the other members of our community in our thoughts who may have witnessed the crash and its aftermath.”