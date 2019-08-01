Police are investigating an armored car robbery during which shots were fired about 10 a.m. Thursday at 36th and Market Streets in University City.
An hour after broadcasting an alert for a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer with bullet holes in it, police found a vehicle fitting that description with its windows blown out in nearby Powelton Village.
No injuries were reported. Two bank branches are at the corner where the stickup occurred.
Besides the SUV, police found several items, including a bag full of cash, gloves, a mask, a holster and a handgun, along the getaway vehicle’s apparent escape route.
