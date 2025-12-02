Wilmington man facing weapons charges after plotting attack on police at University of Delaware, feds say

A Wilmington man who planned to target the University of Delaware campus police station with firearms was arrested last week and charged with federal weapons crimes, authorities said.

Luqmaan Khan, 25, vowed to “kill all” as he mapped out violent schemes in his journal — ones that involved Glock pistols, stun grenades, an assault rifle, and other “urban warfare setups,” according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI.

New Castle County police discovered the alleged plot when, authorities say, they happened upon Khan behaving suspiciously in a disc golf park late last Monday.

When officers found Khan alone in a Toyota around midnight after the park had closed, they said, he repeatedly reached around in the vehicle and became nervous when questioned why he was there.

Khan was arrested for resisting arrest after he refused toget out of the driver’s seat. When officers searched the car, they found a loaded Glock .357 handgun, a brace for semi-automatic pistols that have been converted into machine guns, four loaded extended ammunition magazines, body armor, binoculars, and a notebook, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

That notebook is now the center of an investigation being handled by agents with the FBI’s Wilmington office.

The marble composition book was littered with references to different firearms and the ideal scenarios for their use, the affidavit said.

Khan noted that an assault rifle was best for “open spaces,” while a Glock pistol was better for “fast transition fighting.” He suggested tear gas could be used for “room clearing,” the document said, while a sword or knife would allow for “no noise kills.”

Khan’s notebook also included a hand-drawn map of a building that federal authorities say appears to be the University of Delaware campus police station. It included notes about entry and exit points to the building at certain times of the day, the affidavit says.

Meanwhile, Khan named a University of Delaware police officer as a “specific target” according to the affidavit, which did not identify the officer.

Khan, the document said, “intended to use the weapons he amassed to commit ‘ambushes’ and ‘surprise attacks’ on targets” at the university. .

Khan’s writings repeatedly mentioned becoming a “martyr,” authorities said. In an interview with the FBI after his arrest, the affidavit said, Khan told investigators that martyrdom was “one of the greatest things you can do.”

Khan, who was born in Pakistan and emigrated to America in his youth, is a U.S. citizen who lived alone and had no criminal convictions, federal authorities said.

Federal agents searched his residence last week and recovered an additional unregistered 9mm Glock pistol with a machine gun conversation kit, an M4 rifle with a scope and red dot sight, 10 more extended magazines, and a second body armor plate.

Federal prosecutors charged Khan with possessing a machine gun and an unregistered firearm. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Khan faces additional state charges for resisting arrest and other misdemeanors.

His lawyer, Eleni Kousoulis, was not immediately available for comment.