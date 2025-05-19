16-year-old killed in Upper Darby shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Upper Darby Sunday afternoon, the Upper Darby Police Department said.

The boy, who has not been identified, was reportedly arguing with another “juvenile male,” just before 3 p.m. when he was shot in the lower back, according to police. The boy was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say whether they’ve identified a suspect or made any arrests. Anyone with information should contact police at 610-734-7693.