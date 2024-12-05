A Philly man pleaded guilty to groping, spying on 12 women while posing as an urgent-care nurse

A Crescentville man admitted during a hearing Thursday to groping, spying on and sexually assaulting 12 women while posing as a nurse at an urgent-care facility where he worked in Montgomery County.

Ramon Garcia, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault, invasion of privacy and related crimes after, prosecutors said, he performed bogus medical exams on the victims for his own sexual gratification. The incidents took place between November 2023 and March at Carbon Health locations in Jenkintown and Dresher.

Advertisement

As part of the plea negotiation, Garcia will be sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison in the coming weeks, following a psychosexual evaluation.

Garcia’s behavior came to light in March, when a woman told Abington Township Police he assaulted her when she went to Carbon Health for a pre-employment drug screening, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. Garcia, a front-desk worker, told the woman he had to watch while she urinated into a cup, the affidavit said. He then asked her out on a date and gave her his phone number, according to the document.

Days later, a second woman who had gone to the clinic reported that Garcia had told her he was a nurse and performed a pelvic exam on her, the affidavit said. Afterward, she said, he flirted with her and asked if she had a boyfriend and had “any fantasies.”

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Marvel said Thursday that Garcia is not a registered nurse, and is not authorized to perform exams on patients. She commended the women on their willingness to come forward, some after learning about Garcia’s arrest.

“This plea is a way to ensure that justice is served, ensure that you get a strong, fair sentence in exchange for not having to go to trial and put all these victims on this stand to have to relive a very traumatic experience,” Marvel said. “They were strong.”

Some of the women said Garcia told them to undress in front of him while asking about their personal lives and asking them on dates. Others said Garcia groped them during examination and touched their breasts, buttocks or genitals.

While investigating those complaints, police discovered evidence on Garcia’s phone that he had secretly recorded one woman using the bathroom during a drug screening, and taken a picture of another woman while she was wearing only a medical gown, according to the affidavit.