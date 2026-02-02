Villanova football player accused of rape texted victim hours after assault

A freshman football player at Villanova University texted the woman he is accused of raping, saying the attack was “random,” according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

D’Hani Cobbs, 20, was charged with rape, sexual assault, and related crimes after police say he assaulted a woman who also attends the university. He was removed from campus following the Dec. 7 attack, school officials said in a statement. The student newspaper The Villanovan first reported his arrest.

According to the affidavit, Cobbs assaulted the woman in Good Counsel Hall on the Main Line school’s South Campus.

The early morning attack began after Cobbs and the victim, whom police did not identify, met at an off-campus event and exchanged phone numbers, the document said.

The two later got a ride with others back to South Campus, according to the affidavit. Sometime between 1 and 2 a.m., Cobbs and the woman entered a residence hall room along with another person, whom the filing did not identify. That person left, the document said, leaving the woman alone with Cobbs.

Cobbs asked the woman for a hug, and then he “tried to kiss her, and she said no,” the filing said. Cobbs then “pinned her up against a desk” and began touching her buttocks and genitals and penetrated her with his fingers, the affidavit said. He then grabbed her and lifted her on top of his bed and raped her, according to the affidavit.

The woman later told police she was screaming and crying during the attack. She said she left the room in tears and asked Cobbs to call a friend to pick her up.

Cobbs later contacted the woman twice, according to the filing.

Around 2:00 a.m., he texted: “Are [you for real] good tho? That was random [as hell]” and “U were jus fine”.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Cobbs texted: “Yoo Wsp, u ok? My apologies if I made u feel uncomfortable in any way last night I didn’t have any intentions on making u feel uncomfortable. If u want to talk about it over the phone or in person we can just to come to more of a understanding.”

When investigators interviewed Cobbs that week, he did not deny that he had sexual contact with the woman, but said it was consensual.

Cobbs’ defense attorney, Thomas G. Masciocchi, did not immediately return a request for comment.

As of this week, Cobbs’ player bio page on Villanova’s website is out of service with an error message.

Cobbs’ profile on ESPN is still active, and lists the New Jersey native as a wide receiver. He returned one punt last season, according to the page. A post from the Instagram account for Villanova’s football team announced Cobbs’ signing in 2024.

A Villanova spokesperson said in a statement that in addition to ordering Cobbs to leave campus, the school is “committed to both supporting the victim and fostering a safe environment for all of our students.”

Cobbs was arraigned Friday and was released on unsecured bail, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 12.

A spokesperson for the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.